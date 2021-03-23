OnePlus 9R With Snapdragon 870 SoC and 120Hz AMOLED Display Launched in India at Rs 39,999

Alongside the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, the Chinese company also launched the OnePlus 9R- a smartphone aimed at gamers. The OnePlus 9R is very similar to the OnePlus 8T and it comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. It is the first phone in India to feature this new chip from Qualcomm. The OnePlus 9 5G starts at Rs 49,999 in India, so the company is in dire need of a phone that succeeds the OnePlus 8T. And the OnePlus 9R is just here to do that. The prices of the OnePlus 9R start at Rs 39,999, going all the way up to Rs 43,999. Key specs of the OnePlus 9R include a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 4500mAh battery, 65W fast charging and a 48MP quad-camera setup. Continue reading to know more about the OnePlus 9R in detail.

OnePlus 9R: Specifications and Features

The OnePlus 9R weighs 189 grams and it comes in two colour options- Lake Blue and Carbon Black. To the front, there’s a 6.55-inch Full HD+ 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. The phone runs Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 out of the box, and the display features include Reading Mode, Night Mode and Vibrant Colour mode.

At the heart of the phone, there’s the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. Yes, the OnePlus 9R is a 5G phone. The device lacks a microSD card slot, so there’s no way you can expand the storage. A 4500mAh battery backs the device and there’s support for 65W fast charging (Warp Charge 65).

As for the cameras, the OnePlus 9R rocks a quad-camera setup on the back, comprising of 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, 16MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 5MP macro sensor and 2MP monochrome lens. OnePlus has added support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). A 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor is present on the front for taking care of selfies.

Sensors include an in-display fingerprint scanner, accelerometer, electronic compass, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor and flicker-detect sensor. Lastly, the OnePlus 9R supports dual stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos.

OnePlus 9R: Pricing and Availability in India

The OnePlus 9R comes in two variants in India- 8GB+128GB priced at Rs 39,999 and 12GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 43,999. It will be available for purchase in 22 days from today, according to the OnePlus India website. The OnePlus Warp Charger 50 Wireless can be picked up for Rs 5,990 on oneplus.in.