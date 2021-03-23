OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Launched in India With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Price Starts at Rs 49,999

The much-awaited OnePlus 9 series has finally launched in India. The series includes OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9R (budget variant). Both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro sports cameras developed in partnership with Hasselblad and support Warp Charge 65T.

Let’s take a complete look at the specifications and prices of the devices.

OnePlus 9 Pro Specifications

The OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ curved-edge Fluid Display 2.0. The display panel is built on the LTPO technology that consumes 50% lesser power than the previous LTPS technology. It further supports ‘Hyper Touch’ technology to improve the gaming experience for the users.

The LTPO display panel on the OnePlus 9 Pro can switch between 120Hz – 1Hz refresh rate intelligently depending on the kind of content that you are consuming. DisplayMate has given the device an ‘A+’ rating for its screen. The device can support a maximum brightness of up to 1300 nits and content in HDR10+ format.

Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Further, the device comes with the ‘OnePlus Cool Play’, a new heat dissipation system from OnePlus to keep the device cool whenever it is being used for long gaming hours.

It comes with a quad-camera setup at the rear. The 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with a free-form lens is as large as you can find on a smartphone. It is even bigger than the one in iPhone 12 Pro Max. The primary lens is a 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor (exclusive to OnePlus). The other two sensors in the device are – 8MP telephoto lens and a 2MP macro sensor. For clicking selfies, there is a 16MP sensor at the front.

OnePlus has developed ‘Natural Colour Calibration’ in partnership with Hasselblad to enable the cameras for capturing more accurate colours of the subject.

The OnePlus 9 Pro can support video shooting at 8K-30 fps and has become one of the first devices to support shooting at 4K-120 fps. It comes with support for ultra-wide hyper-lapse mode, Nightscape Video 2.0, and more for enhancing the video shooting and editing experience for the user.

In the connectivity department, the OnePlus 9 Pro supports Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, 5G and has a USB-Type C port for fast-charging.

The device packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 65T. OnePlus claims that the OnePlus 9 Pro can charge from 0% to 65% in a matter of 15 minutes and to 100% in less than 30 minutes. It also supports 50W wireless charging, which can completely charge the device from 0% to 100% in less than 45 minutes.

It will arrive in three different colours – Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black.

OnePlus 9 Specifications

The OnePlus 9 comes with a 6.55-inch FHD+ flat-edge, flexible OLED display with support for a maximum brightness of 1100 nits, HDR10+ format, 120Hz refresh rate, and Super Video resolution.

It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus comes with a triple-camera setup with the same revolutionary 50MP ultra-wide-angle free form lens as in the OnePlus 9 Pro. The main lens is a 48MP Sony IMX689 sensor of the same size as in the OnePlus 9 Pro. The third sensor at the rear is a 2Mp monochrome lens. At the front, there is a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calling.

It will also support video shooting at 8K-30 fps. It is worth noting that both ultra-wide and main camera sensor can shoot at this resolution.

OnePlus 9 has all the same hardware as the OnePlus 9 Pro and comes with ‘Cool Play’ technology, and packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 65T. It is also a 5G supportive device with support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and has a USB-Type C port for fast-charging.

It will arrive in three colours – Astral Black, Winter Mist, and Arctic Sky.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro Price

The OnePlus 9 has launched in two variants. The base variant of the OnePlus 9 with 8GB+128GB is priced at Rs 49,999, and the superior variant with 12GB+256GB is priced at Rs 54,999.

The OnePlus 9 Pro has launched in two variants as well. Its base variant with 8GB+128GB is priced at Rs 64,999, and the superior variant with 12GB+256GB is priced at Rs 69,999.

Both the devices will be available for the users to purchase via Amazon India, Reliance Digital, Bajaj Electronics, Poorvika, the official website of OnePlus India, and more.