Asus ZenFone 8 Mini Might Feature 30W Fast Charging

Asus fans can expect the launch of ZenFone 8 Mini soon as the device has been listed on the TUV SUD certification site. There were several reports flourishing on the internet that had hinted at the launch of the Asus ZenFone 8 series. One of the models among them was the Asus ZenFone 8 Mini. Even though the specifications of the device are not revealed, Asus fans have already started hunting down for more information regarding the ZenFone 8 Series.

SAKA is the Speculated Codename of Asus ZenFone 8 Mini

As soon as the smartphone was listed on the TUV SUD certification website, various speculations started to grow. The speculations hinted that the model number of the Asus ZenFone 8 Mini is ASUS_ZS590KS / ASUS_I006D, and SAKA is the codename of the smartphone. Also, as shared by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, ASUS_I006D/DA is expected to feature 30W fast charging support. Apart from support for fast charging, there is no other information regarding the specifications of the Asus ZenFone 8 Mini.

Asus ZenFone 8 Mini: What to Expect?

Asus ZenFone 8 series has been in the talks for some time. As per various leaks, the Asus ZenFone 8 Mini could be the first model to launch in the global market. Talking about specifications, Asus ZenFone 8 Mini could feature a 5.92 OLED screen along with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, Asus fans can expect that the ZenFone 8 Mini might be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chip, the most compact processor of Qualcomm for smartphones. As for camera specifications, it is expected that the smartphone could feature Sony IMX686 64-MP camera and a Sony IMX663 lens on its back. Regarding the battery, there is no specific information available on the internet. The device might also feature a Cirrus CS35L45 amplifier. Also, the device might be launched in multiple ram options for power-packed performance.