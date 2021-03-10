Asus ROG Phone 5 Series Launched in India With 18GB RAM and Snapdragon 888 SoC

Asus has launched its latest gaming smartphone ‘Asus ROG Phone 5’ in India and it is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC

    Asus has launched its latest gaming smartphone ‘Asus ROG Phone 5’ in India. As expected, it is powered by the latest and most powerful octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The design of the device is very modern. It has a subtle red accent on the side and a Cyberpunky retro pixel-dot design at the rear. It is a 5G supportive device that comes with a large battery of 6,000mAh. Let’s take a complete look at the specifications and price of the Asus ROG Phone 5.

    Asus ROG Phone 5 Specifications

    The Asus ROG Phone 5 comes with a 6.8-inch Samsung AMOLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch-sampling rate. The screen is protected with the covering of Gorilla Glass Victus. Its display supports HDR10+ and comes with a Pixelworks i6 image processor to enhance viewing quality for the user.

    The device is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Interestingly, Asus included a 3.5mm headphone jack on the device, which none of the other flagship smartphones launched recently come with. The Asus ROG Phone 5 comes with the latest AirTrigger 5 control method for allowing a better gaming experience for the user.

    There is a triple-camera setup at the rear with the same Sony IMX 686 64MP primary sensor as in the ZenFone 7 Pro. There is also an ultra-wide-angel lens and a macro lens at the rear.

    It has a dual-cell 6,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast-charging. The ROG Phone 5 retains the side-mounted charging port for allowing gamers to keep playing while charging their device. It will be available in two colours – Black and White.

    Asus ROG Phone 5 Pro Specifications

    The ROG Phone 5 Pro comes with the same specifications as the ROG Phone 5. However, there are a few key differences between the two. First of all, the ROG Phone 5 Pro gets the ROG Vision display with various pre-loaded animations. Users can also create custom animations to personalise their smartphone experience.

    It also comes with two additional buttons at the lower back of the phone. The ROG Phone 5 Pro comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

    Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate Specifications

    The Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate comes with a stunning white matte finish. It has all the features of the ROG Phone 5 Pro. The device is the world’s first smartphone to come with 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

    Asus ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 5 Pro, and ROG Phone 5 Ultimate Price

    The ROG Phone 5 comes in two variants. Its 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 49,999 and 12GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 57,999. The ROG Phone 5 Pro with 16GB+512GB is priced at Rs 69,999. Lastly, the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate with 18GB+512GB is priced at Rs 79,999. The ROG Phone 5 series will go on sale from April 15, 2021, via Flipkart.

