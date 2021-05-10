The iPhone 13 Will Build on Its Predecessor’s Work, Reports Suggest

Apple’s latest and greatest smartphone, the iPhone 12 and its counterparts, namely the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, have been the pinnacle of consumer smartphone tech. Despite these devices being quite recent, we are already hearing a lot of things about the iPhone 13.

The key changes, as per certain rumours, will come in the form of improved cameras and a smaller notch. A faster refresh rate panel might also come in tow, but only on the flagship pro series.

As per analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, there will be four models to the iPhone 13 lineup, from the iPhone 13 Mini to the iPhone 13 Pro Max, much like the current lineup, with the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro slotting in between.

What Will The iPhone 13 Do Differently

The iPhone 13 will bring some rather major changes whilst keeping certain features similar to the iPhone 12, since if it’s not broken, why fix it. Here are the key changes expected to come with the iPhone 13 lineup.

1. The first key change or the lack thereof will be for the design of the iPhone 13. With the iPhone 12 bringing a revamped design reminiscent of the iPhone 5 series, providing flat-side edges to make the device feel more industrial, one can expect to see minor improvements such as a relocated earpiece and the smaller notch, but the overall design will be retained.

2. As per certain rumours, the pro series might get rid of the lightning port in a bid to provide a completely wireless experience, which might not go down well with general consumers.

3. Display sizes will remain similar, with the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro sporting 6.1-inch OLED panels, whilst the iPhone 13 Mini and the iPhone 13 Pro will come with 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch OLED displays, respectively. A 120Hz refresh rate option is still in the cards, but one can never say for sure whether or not it will come to the final product.

4. One can easily presume that Apple will opt for the A15 Bionic chip for performance, based on the 5nm process, but with significant improvements to the battery life and performance with support for 5G, much like the iPhone 12.

5. Storage variants are expected to remain the same, but certain reports suggest that a 1TB variant might be on the way for the Pro series of devices.

6. Cameras are another area where, supposedly, an interesting scenario will play out, with Apple opting to bring the superior sensor from the iPhone 12 Pro Max to all devices of the iPhone 13 lineup, alongside a new ultra-wide camera with an aperture of f/1.8. There could also be a periscope lens capable of providing proper 5x zoom.

These were the key changes that are rumoured to come with the iPhone 13. Pricing has not been leaked yet, but supply will not be impacted like last year, so there should be a timely launch for the iPhone 13, with reports hinting at the same launch price as the iPhone 12 for the iPhone 13.