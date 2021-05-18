Poco M3 Pro 5G Design Confirmed via Official Teaser

Poco, the smartphone company that rose to fame due to its Pocophone F1, a device that offered flagship-grade specifications for an amazingly low price has seen little action after the first launch from the company.

There have been high points, such as the comeback device for the company, which was launched after a 1.5-year hiatus, with the Poco X2 becoming a decent seller in the market, and at times being the segment leader.

Over the last few weeks, the company announced a slew of things planned for 2021, from the Poco M3 Pro 5G, set to be the first 5G device from the brand to the discontinuation of the Poco X3 to no upcoming super flagships, a lot has been discussed about Poco.

Now, it seems that the company is gearing up to launch the Poco M3 Pro 5G, as it has sent out a tweet that confirms how the device will look and, from the looks of it, it is set to be exquisite.

What Do We Know About The Poco M3 Pro 5G’s Design?

Poco had announced that it would be launching the Poco M3 Pro 5G on May 19, with the company having slowly dropping hints about the upcoming device. The latest of these teasers are in relation to the design of the Poco M3 Pro 5G.

The smartphone maker on Tuesday tweeted a teaser image of the device, showcasing the back of the phone. From the looks of it, one can see that there are three rear cameras, flaunted by the Poco branding to the bottom. The module is quite enhanced on the upcoming device, with the black colour on showcase in the tweet.

The teaser also confirms a leak that suggested how the device would look and, with the tweet, the design seems to be finalised. Based on additional information, the device is also expected to come in two other colours, namely yellow and dark teal. The device will also feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Reports suggest that the device will be a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G, meaning that it is expected to feature a punch-hole camera to the front, a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a 48MP triple camera setup and 18W fast charging.

In terms of power, the device is expected to feature the Dimensity 700 chipset, which will also allow for 5G capabilities. The device is expected to run a tweaked version of MIUI and is rumoured to be priced around the Rs 15k mark.