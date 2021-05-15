Redmi Note 10 Pro Goes on Open Sale With Price Cut

Redmi Note 10 series was launched in India at the starting of this year, and the company has added three new budget phones to its portfolio. At the time of launch, the handset was available via flash sales, but it seems that the company has changed the rule for Redmi Note 10 Pro starting today. According to the company, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is now available for open sale in the country, and buyers need not have to wait for the sale. Alongside, the company has also announced a price drop of Rs 2,000 on the smartphone. The smartphone was launched with highlighted features like a 64MP camera, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a lot more. Let’s have a look at the new pricing of the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Open Sale and Price Drop in India

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is available for grabs in India via open sale, and the company has officially announced a price drop of Rs 2,000 on all three variants. The Redmi Note 10 Pro is now up for sale at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant. While the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB + 128GB model is up for grabs for Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively. With this new pricing, the company has almost beat any expectations of the success of the Redmi Note 10S in India.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Specifications

The Redmi Note 10 Pro flaunts a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. It has a punch-hole camera cutout design that accommodates the selfie camera setup; the display packs a peak brightness of 1200 nits and HDR10+ certification. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 732G, clubbed with 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. It also offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

As far as cameras are concerned, the smartphone offers a quad-camera setup with the combination of a 64MP primary camera + 8MP ultra-wide-angle with 118-degree FoV + 5MP Super Macro lens + 2MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. Upfront, it houses a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box.