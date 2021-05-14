Moto G40 Fusion, a Better Deal Than Redmi Note 10S

Xiaomi yesterday unveiled the Redmi Note 10S for the Indian market. In so many words, the device didn’t launch with what was expected of it. If you are looking for a device in the same budget as the Redmi Note 10S, you can consider purchasing the Redmi Note 10 Pro or the Moto G40 Fusion.

Both the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Moto G40 Fusion are a much better deal than the Redmi Note 10S. This is because of multiple reasons; let’s take a look at all of them.

Redmi Note 10S Compared With Moto G40 Fusion

The first reason why the Redmi Note 10S is not an attractive deal is its display. Even though the Redmi Note 10S features a Super-AMOLED display, it cuts down on the refresh rate support to 60Hz. Compared to this, both the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Moto G40 Fusion come with 120Hz refresh rate support.

Further, the chipset. The Snapdragon chipsets on the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Moto G40 Fusion are a more attractive deal when compared with the MediaTek Helio G95 inside the Redmi Note 10S.

One great thing that the Redmi Note 10S has is MIUI 12.5 out of the box. If OS is very crucial to you, the Redmi Note 10S might be an ideal option over the Moto G40 Fusion. However, again, the Redmi Note 10 Pro supersedes the Redmi Note 10S since even if it has support for the latest MIUI.

Talking about the camera, the Redmi Note 10S features a quad-camera setup, while the Moto G40 Fusion features a triple camera setup. Both the devices have 64MP primary sensors at the rear. Even the Redmi Note 10 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor at the back. So in terms of camera, there are very few differences between the devices.

At the end of the day, it will just come to the preferences of the user on which device’s pictures he/she likes more. In the battery department as well, Moto G40 Fusion has a larger battery with a 6,000mAh capacity as compared to the 5,000mAh battery inside the Redmi Note 10S.

Redmi Note 10S and Moto G40 Fusion Price

Both the devices have two different variants in India. The Redmi Note 10S that launched today starts at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB+64GB variant. Its 6GB+128GB variant costs Rs 15,999. The Moto G40 Fusion starts at Rs 13,999 for its base 4GB+13,999 variant and costs Rs 15,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant.

Since the price of the top variants of the devices is the same, there is no way a rational user would not look at the Moto G40 Fusion as a better deal with a better display, almost equal camera, Snapdragon processor, and a larger battery.