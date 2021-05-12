Poco UI, M3 Pro and Super Flagship, Here’s All You Should Know

Poco’s latest launch was the Poco M3, which sold well on a global scale. The company has made decent strides after a return to the market in 2020, post a hiatus for a year and a half.
Now, in an exclusive interview with Android Central, Poco’s plans for 2021 have been revealed and, there are some major things coming to the company.
The interview, which was with Poco’s Global exec Kevin Xiaobo Qui and Angus Ng, consisted of multiple revelations, one of them being the addition of the Poco M3 Pro 5G to the M3 lineup of devices, this being the first 5G device from the brand.
What Do We Know About Poco’s Plans For 2021
The first of these plans is the launch of the Poco M3 Pro 5G, as mentioned above, with the device coming in the iconic POCO Yellow color, which debuted with the Poco M3. Furthermore, Kevin added that this device will feature a display with a higher refresh rate display, a first for the M-series of devices.
He also mentioned that the company wishes to provide a cheaper way to use 5G, which will be the USP of the M3 Pro, a budget device set to launch soon.
Here are some other key takeaways from the interview:
- The Poco executives revealed that when the Poco M3 Pro 5G will be released, the Poco X3 NFC will be discontinued from global markets as both devices fall in the same price bracket. This will leave the Poco X3 Pro to be the only X3-series device when this happens.
- In addition to the higher refresh rate panel, which as per leaks could be a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz, as Kevin confirmed the existence of the same. The device will also feature a Mediatek Dimensity chip, which will provide both performance and 5G capabilities.
- For the overall performance bump, the Poco M3 Pro will offer 60% better performance when compared to the Poco M3, which makes use of the Snapdragon 662 SoC.
- Moving to the software side of things, Poco, which makes use of MIUI based Poco skin for its devices will be adding further features, something that the company has been doing since its inception. The updates will still be based on MIUI, but there is a possibility of a rebrand to Poco UI, in a bid to differentiate it from MIUI.
- Angus Ng did mention the prospect of creating a unique interface from scratch but stated that this would not be feasible as of now. If the company does get an increased market share on a global scale, this could be something to look into.
- Finally, when asked about the chances of a proper flagship, unlike the Poco F3, the executives stated that no such devices are planned for the future, due to prices going up, something that has occurred with the MI 11, S21 and iPhone 12, as flagship-grade hardware comes with a certain cost.
