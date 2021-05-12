Poco UI, M3 Pro and Super Flagship, Here’s All You Should Know

Poco’s latest launch was the Poco M3, which sold well on a global scale. The company has made decent strides after a return to the market in 2020, post a hiatus for a year and a half.

Now, in an exclusive interview with Android Central, Poco’s plans for 2021 have been revealed and, there are some major things coming to the company.

The interview, which was with Poco’s Global exec Kevin Xiaobo Qui and Angus Ng, consisted of multiple revelations, one of them being the addition of the Poco M3 Pro 5G to the M3 lineup of devices, this being the first 5G device from the brand.

What Do We Know About Poco’s Plans For 2021

The first of these plans is the launch of the Poco M3 Pro 5G, as mentioned above, with the device coming in the iconic POCO Yellow color, which debuted with the Poco M3. Furthermore, Kevin added that this device will feature a display with a higher refresh rate display, a first for the M-series of devices.

He also mentioned that the company wishes to provide a cheaper way to use 5G, which will be the USP of the M3 Pro, a budget device set to launch soon.

Here are some other key takeaways from the interview: