Here’s How You Can Get the Most Out of Your Internet Connection

The Internet has become a part of everything we do throughout the day. It has become the source of entertainment, news, a platform to assist us in working remotely, learn about anything in the world. The number of applications and uses of the internet is very high. That being said, a slow internet connection is an irritating barrier between us achieving everything we want through the internet. When you get an internet connection, there are a number of issues that can result in slow internet speed. While some of them are not easily diagnosable, there are a number of things you can do to fix the issue with speed.

Upgrade Your Router

When it comes to a wireless internet connection, a router plays an important role. All your internet traffic goes through the router. It not only enhances the user experience but also assists in delivering high-speed internet. When you get a Wi-Fi connection for your home or office, it’s most likely that multiple devices connect to the router and use one single internet connection. The router can also handle so much pressure from multiple devices. Thus, one should always make sure that they are using the latest and the most advanced Wi-Fi routers available in the market. This will ensure that the router is compatible with the latest technology of internet connection and capable of delivering high-speed internet to your devices.

Finding the Right Spot for Your Router

You may have noticed that even when you have an internet connection at home, you might not get the same levels of connectivity throughout the house. This is because the higher the frequency the lower is the wavelength. What this means for you is that if you want high-speed internet, the range of your router will reduce subsequently. The 5 Ghz frequency has a range of only 5 to 10 meters. This makes the placement of the router a very important aspect. The lower the connectivity, the lower will be the speed you receive. It is ideal to place the router mounted high on the wall and centrally located in the house. Such a placement will ensure unobstructed, great coverage throughout your home.

Be Aware of the Devices Connected

We know that it is very tempting to connect more and more devices flawlessly with a wireless internet connection. However, doing so subsequently reduces your internet speed. The more devices connected to a single internet connection, the more speed gets divided and distributed amongst all those internet hungry devices. To overcome and avoid this, one should always be aware of the devices connected to their internet connection. First off, make sure that no one other than the people intended is connected to your internet connection. Once that is done, make sure that no device that is not using the internet is connected. This will just be an additional burden for your router even though the device is not in use.

Keep Your SSID Private

The Internet has become so important in our lives that some people would not think twice before connecting to someone else’s internet connection to access the internet. This not only reduces your internet speed but also is a privacy threat as a lot of information can be accessed if connected to your internet connection. The firmware setting in your router would have an option to hide your SSID. You can toggle that option to ensure that someone who doesn’t know your Wi-Fi name, cannot connect to your network. In addition to this, you can also enable WPA or WPA2 password protection that offers a high level of security.