Vodafone Idea Users Get 6GB Bonus Data When Recharging ZEE5 Bundled Prepaid Pack

Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers users a free subscription of ZEE5 Premium worth Rs 999 for one year absolutely free with its select prepaid plans. The prepaid plans which come with the benefit of ZEE5 Premium bundled are – Rs 355, Rs 405, Rs 595, Rs 795, and Rs 2,595. Each of these plans come with unique data benefits but all of them offer a free one-year subscription of ZEE5 Premium to the users. As per the terms and conditions of the prepaid plans bundled with ZEE5 Premium benefits, users stand a chance to win 6GB additional data when they recharge one of these packs mentioned above.

How to Get 6GB Bonus Data With Vodafone Idea ZEE5 Premium Prepaid Plans?

The thing is, for ZEE5 Premium subscription to continue, users must recharge with an unlimited prepaid plan which comes for a minimum denomination of Rs 219. With the Rs 219 prepaid plan, Vi users will get 1GB daily fair-usage policy (FUP) data for up to 28 days along with unlimited calling.

But if the users recharge through any of the prepaid plans (Rs 355, Rs 405, Rs 595, Rs 795, and Rs 2,595) which offer ZEE5 Premium again, they get 6GB additional data from Vi. This 6GB bonus data will be added on top of the benefits that the aforementioned prepaid plans already provide. For continuing with the service of ZEE5 Premium for 12 months, the user needs to keep recharging with unlimited prepaid plans which come for at least Rs 219 all year long.

Adding to this, when the user recharges with a prepaid plan that offers ZEE5 Premium again, he/she won’t get the benefit of the over-the-top (OTT) platform again. It will be the same subscription which will continue that the user got when he/she recharged with a ZEE5 Premium plan the first time.

Also, the user must remember to use the ZEE5 Premium subscription link within 28 days that is sent by Vi on the successful recharge of the prepaid plan. If not used within 28 days, the benefit will no longer be available for the user.