Galaxy S21 FE Production Not Yet Suspended: Samsung

Samsung S20 series, starting from the S20 all the way up to the S20 Ultra brought with it multiple new changes that gave the Korean giant’s offerings a chance at the best Android device title. There were some issues, which were then addressed with this year’s S21 series, which effectively built on the advancements of the S20 series.

However, Samsung did manage to bring out a new trump card in the form of the S20 FE, which was a Samsung Galaxy S20 with some minor cuts and a major price difference, providing mid-range users a chance at testing out a flagship-level product from a company familiar with such devices, minus the expensive costs.

Despite this success, it has been the talk of the town since the last couple of days that the S21 FE’s production has been halted due to a global chip shortage that has plagued almost every tech giant in the world. Today, Samsung responded to the initial report that claimed the halt, stating that it had not yet made any decision on stopping production of the S21 FE.

What Did Samsung Have to Say

In a statement to Bloomberg, the company mentioned that although it cannot discuss the details of the unreleased products, the so-called suspension of production has not yet been determined, confirming these rumours to be just rumours and nothing that could actually happen, at least for the time being.

Do note that the news of Samsung halting the production of the handset was first revealed by the Korean blog ETNews and it was mentioned that the reason for this was the shortages in the semiconductor industry. The report also stated that the Qualcomm processors that were set aside for the S21 FE had been reassigned to foldable devices that are scheduled to launch in August. The report now stands deleted post this clarification.

The basis of the S21 FE will be to be a trimmed version of the base S21 without any significant reduction in the key functions, but the device will be more affordable. The new version will succeed the Galaxy S20 FE which was released in 2020, The FE moniker refers to the Fans Edition which reflects the premium build and affordable pricing for which the series has been known.

Keep in mind though that Despise this debunk of the report, Samsung has not confirmed that the production is still going on, so it might take time for more news to emerge. The S20 FE was announced in September of 2020, so we might need to wait for concrete news regarding the handset.