BSNL 4G Plan That Comfortably Beats Jio’s New Rs 247 Offering

Just a couple of days back, Reliance Jio came out with new prepaid plans that offered users data without any daily fair-usage-policy restrictions. These plans are good for people who don’t want to be restricted by a certain data limit if they have the need for more data on a given day. But BSNL’s data voucher very comfortably beats Reliance Jio’s Rs 247 plan launched recently. The BSNL’s voucher is not only cheaper but also offers more data compared to Jio’s plan. Here’s all that you need to know about this.

BSNL 4G Rs 151 Voucher Beats Jio’s Rs 247 Plan

BSNL last year announced work from home data vouchers to help users with getting more data for carrying out their work seamlessly from their homes. One of the 4G data vouchers announced at the time was the Rs 151 plan.

The Rs 151 plan BSNL 4G plan offers users 40GB of data along with a free Zing subscription. It comes with a validity of 28 days. In comparison, the Rs 247 plan from Reliance Jio comes with 30 days of validity and offers users 25GB of data which is 15GB lesser than what BSNL provides to its users for almost Rs 100 lesser than Jio.

But there are a few things that you need to consider. Reliance Jio’s Rs 247 plan also comes with 100 SMS/day and truly unlimited voice calling benefit for 30 days. On top of this, users also get a free subscription to the complimentary Jio applications.

However, a user can simply purchase a cheap talk-time pack and an SMS pack from BSNL and still spend less than Rs 247 with Jio’s plan. The prominent thing here is that the user would get a lot more data with the BSNL’s plan for a lot less.

If the user wants only data and is ready to invest his money in the Rs 247 plan from Reliance Jio, he/she can also consider the Rs 251 work from home BSNL 4G plan. This plan from BSNL is only Rs 4 more expensive than Jio’s plan but offers 70GB of total data for 28 days.

A thing worth noting here is that while BSNL plans are cheaper and provide more data, they come for a validity of 28 days and not 30 days, as in the case of Jio’s plans. Further, the BSNL plans don’t even have voice calling and SMS benefits.

So BSNL 4G plans are only ahead of Reliance Jio’s Rs 247 plan when the data is concerned. When it comes to overall benefits, Jio’s plan stays comfortably ahead. Further, the data speed with Jio’s plan will be much better than what you get with BSNL’s plans.