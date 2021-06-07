MTNL Now Offering 4TB FUP Data With Broadband Plans

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) is now offering users more data with its broadband plans. The company used to offer very less fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with the broadband plans, which compelled the users to go with other internet service providers (ISPs) such as Airtel Xstream Fiber, JioFiber, and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Bharat Fibre. However, much recently, the telecom operator has increased the FUP data that is offered to the users with the broadband plans in Mumbai. Let’s take a look at the total FUP data that users get with different plans now.

MTNL Broadband Plans Offering More FUP Data

MTNL is offering up to 4TB of FUP data with its broadband plans now. The two major plans offered by the company in Mumbai are 50 Mbps and 100 Mbps plans. There is a Rs 600 plan for getting both 50 Mbps and 100 Mbps speeds. This plan offers users 600GB of data (50 Mbps plan) and 500GB of data (100 Mbps plan). Users further get 150 calls free from the company and 2 Mbps speed post FUP data consumption.

Then with the Rs 800 plan, users will now get 1,000GB FUP data (50 Mbps plan) and 900GB FUP data (100 Mbps plan). There is an added benefit of 200 calls. Once the FUP data is consumed, the speed drops to 2 Mbps.

With the Rs 1,000 plan, users get 1,500GB FUP data (50 Mbps plan) and 1,400GB FUP data (100 Mbps plan). The benefit increases to 300 calls with this plan, and the speed for the user again drops to 2 Mbps once the FUP data is consumed.

There are three more plans that come for Rs 1,200, Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000. For Rs 1,200, the FUP data offered with the 50 Mbps and 100 Mbps plan is 2,000GB and 1,900GB FUP data, respectively. Users are eligible to get 500 free calls from the company. The internet speed drops to 2 Mbps after the FUP data is consumed.

For Rs 1,500, the 50 Mbps and 100 Mbps plan come with 2,800GB and 2,700GB FUP data. The voice calling benefit remains the same at 500 calls. The internet speed post-consumption of FUP data is 2 Mbps.

Lastly, with the most expensive Rs 2,000 plan from the company, users get 4,000GB (4TB) and 3,900GB data with the 50 Mbps and 100 Mbps plans. There is no limitation on the number of calls a user can make, and the speed will again drop to 2 Mbps once the FUP data is consumed.