Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in the country, has been investing very heavily in the digital business of the company. Airtel understands where the future of the communication and telecom industry lies. Thus the operator had also restructured its entire organisation recently so that it could focus on the digital aspects and business in a much better manner.

According to a report from ET Telecom, Bharti Airtel has increased the headcount in its digital verticals by up to 150%. This is because the company wants to in-source a big chunk of its digital business and build products that are customer-focused.

Bharti Airtel’s 50% Business is Through Digital Channels

As the days go by, the need for convenience and demand for a frictionless and virtual experience by the customers is increasing. Airtel understands this and is ramping up its digital business quite fast. At present, the company’s 50% of the business is through digital channels only.

Airtel is investing in people with really good knowledge about the digital industry. The telco wants to ensure that it can build a digital platform that can be monetised in the future. Bharti Airtel has even hired people who used to work at NASA and silicon valley to ensure that it can build a solid digital business.

Airtel X-Labs, Bharti Airtel’s technology startup, is building artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot that will be able to communicate with the customers of the company in over 12 languages. The chatbot will be able to resolve the issues of its customers in the country.

Airtel X-Labs is also working on other digital aspects such as creating high value and super powerful mobile applications, voice bots, distributed computing, and more. Bharti Airtel has already shown the world that it can build high-quality digital platforms such as Wynk Music, Airtel Xstream, and Airtel Thanks.

The investors of the company will be very happy with its vision of the future. Other telecom operators, including Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi), have also been working on their digital businesses.

For the unaware, Bharti Airtel had recently announced ‘Airtel IQ’, which is a first of its kind cloud communications suite for India.