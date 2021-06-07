Bharti Airtel Betting on Digital Business to Grow

Airtel is investing on people with really good knowledge about the digital industry. The telco wants to ensure that it can build a digital platform that can be monetised in the future. Bharti Airtel has even hired people who used to work at NASA and silicon valley to ensure that it can build a solid digital business.

By June 7th, 2021 AT 11:30 AM
  • Bharti Airtel
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Bharti Airtel

    Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in the country, has been investing very heavily in the digital business of the company. Airtel understands where the future of the communication and telecom industry lies. Thus the operator had also restructured its entire organisation recently so that it could focus on the digital aspects and business in a much better manner.

    According to a report from ET Telecom, Bharti Airtel has increased the headcount in its digital verticals by up to 150%. This is because the company wants to in-source a big chunk of its digital business and build products that are customer-focused.

    Bharti Airtel’s 50% Business is Through Digital Channels

    As the days go by, the need for convenience and demand for a frictionless and virtual experience by the customers is increasing. Airtel understands this and is ramping up its digital business quite fast. At present, the company’s 50% of the business is through digital channels only.

    Airtel is investing in people with really good knowledge about the digital industry. The telco wants to ensure that it can build a digital platform that can be monetised in the future. Bharti Airtel has even hired people who used to work at NASA and silicon valley to ensure that it can build a solid digital business.

    Airtel X-Labs, Bharti Airtel’s technology startup, is building artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot that will be able to communicate with the customers of the company in over 12 languages. The chatbot will be able to resolve the issues of its customers in the country.

    Airtel X-Labs is also working on other digital aspects such as creating high value and super powerful mobile applications, voice bots, distributed computing, and more. Bharti Airtel has already shown the world that it can build high-quality digital platforms such as Wynk Music, Airtel Xstream, and Airtel Thanks.

    The investors of the company will be very happy with its vision of the future. Other telecom operators, including Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi), have also been working on their digital businesses.

    For the unaware, Bharti Airtel had recently announced ‘Airtel IQ’, which is a first of its kind cloud communications suite for India.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Jio Saavn Users Can Now Access Music Channels and Playlists Within the App

    Jio Saavn, the largest streaming platform for music and audio-related entertainment in the whole of South Asia on Monday released...

    module-4-img

    COAI Calls 5G Tech Safe, Says Concerns Around Health Consequences Misleading

    The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has said that there multiple shreds of evidence available which confirm that the...

    module-4-img

    India’s Active Internet Population to Grow Nearly 45% by 2025

    India, being the second largest population in the world, serves as a growing customer base for companies of different sectors....

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    TRAI to Help in Deciding Spectrum Bands Apt for Satellite Broadband Companies

    module-4-img

    GPON Broadband Technology Benefits Explained

    module-4-img

    This Feature by Google Will Make Using a Pixel Camera Even More Fun

    module-4-img

    BSNL Ahead of Jio, Airtel, Vi in Offering Year-Long Validity Plans