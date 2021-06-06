Eronet is a very underrated Internet Service Provider (ISP) in India. The company has a presence in several cities of India and has a bigger network than major ISPs, including ACT Broadband and Excitel. Eronet is often overlooked because the company doesn’t invest a lot in branding and advertising its services. One of the notable things about the broadband plans from Eronet is their price. The company offers some of the cheapest broadband plans in the country. In fact, its broadband plans start at Rs 499 per month and with that, users can get 100 Mbps speed. None of the other companies, including JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber, and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Bharat Fiber, offer their users such a cheap 100 Mbps plan.

Eronet Broadband Plans Worth Looking At

The base plan from Eronet comes for Rs 499 per month. Users get 100 Mbps speed with this plan, along with 200GB fair-usage-policy (FUP) data. Post consumption of FUP data, users get 5 Mbps of speed. If you want more data with your 100 Mbps plan, you can choose other offerings from the company, which come for Rs 599, Rs 699, Rs 799, and Rs 899 per month.

All of these plans offer 100 Mbps speed to the users. However, users get 400GB data with the Rs 599 plan, 600GB data with the Rs 699 plan, 800GB data with the Rs 799 plan, and 1,000GB data with the Rs 899 plan. All of the above-mentioned plans offer 5 Mbps speed to the users on the consumption of FUP data except the Rs 899 plan, which offers 10 Mbps speeds.

Purchasing the Rs 899 plan from the company for getting 100 Mbps doesn’t make any sense. But, if there is a user who needs a lower entry-level 100 Mbps plan and if he/she can survive on less data, Eronet’s Rs 499 per month plan makes more sense.

There are truly unlimited data plans offered by Eronet as well. The 50 Mbps truly unlimited plan of the company costs Rs 599 per month. It offers data without any fair-usage-policy (FUP) limit to the users. Then there is a Rs 999 per month plan offering 100 Mbps speeds without any FUP data restrictions.

However, in this scenario, the 100 Mbps plan from Excitel makes more sense. This is because it is cheaper and also offers truly unlimited data without any FUP limit. Eronet’s plan might not be suitable for everyone, but the company offers some excellent propositions to its customers.

However, note that if you are a fan of the over-the-top (OTT) benefits, you will be a little disappointed by the plans from Eronet. The company doesn’t offer a single OTT benefit with either of its plans.