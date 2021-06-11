Reliance Jio Announces Prepaid Plans Without FUP Restrictions on Data

Reliance Jio has just announced five new plans for its users. The speciality of these five plans is that they don’t restrict the user with any fair-usage-policy (FUP) limit on the data. Whatever amount of data the user gets with these plans, he/she can use it all in one day or throughout the validity of the plan depending on his/her choice. The new plans start from Rs 127 and range up to Rs 2,397. Jio has ensured that there is one such plan for all short-term, medium-term, and long-term validity plan users. Let’s take a look at all of these plans and the benefit they come with.

Reliance Jio Five Plans That Come Without FUP Restrictions

The first plan from Jio that has recently been introduced is of Rs 127. This plan offers users 12GB of data and comes with a validity of 15 days. Further, there is a Rs 247, Rs 447, Rs 597, and Rs 2,397 plan.

The Rs 247 plan comes with 25GB of data for 30 days, Rs 447 plan comes with 50GB of data for 60 days, Rs 597 plan comes with 75GB of data for 90 days, and the Rs 2,397 plan comes with 365GB of data for 365 days.

All of the plans come without any FUP restrictions on the data that a user can consume on a given day. There is truly unlimited voice calling benefit included in every plan and users also get a complimentary subscription to multiple Jio apps. Further, each of the plans come with a 100 SMS/day benefit.

These new plans would allow users to consume as much data as they require in a day. With fair usage policy (FUP) limits on data, the disadvantage for the user is that he/she would need to spend more by purchasing data vouchers if they need extra data on a given day. But on days they don’t need a lot of data, a substantial amount of their FUP data that’s not consumed gets wasted.

This is why users who have fluctuating data requirements will appreciate this plan from Jio since they will still have the voice calling benefit and SMS benefits but won’t have to worry about data.