Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Might be Another Hit in the Making

This year, Samsung is expected to come out with the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. One would assume that the device is a straightforward successor of the Galaxy S20 FE. However, that is not the case. Samsung galaxy S21 FE might be an upgraded version of the Galaxy Note 20.

By June 4th, 2021 AT 11:42 AM
    Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

    Samsung is known for launching a series of flagship devices every year. Last year, when Samsung came out with the Galaxy S20 FE powered by Exynos 990, which was basically a toned-down version of the Galaxy S20; consumers showed their interest in the device. However, the S20 FE became a super hit in the market when Samsung came out with another variant of the device powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. It was simply more powerful and the users got a more premium experience using the device.

    This year, Samsung is expected to come out with the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. One would assume that the device is a straightforward successor of the Galaxy S20 FE. However, that is not the case. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might be an upgraded version of the Galaxy Note 20. Here’s all you should know about it.

    Galaxy S21 FE Might be Samsung’s Bet on Good Sales

    According to a famous tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks), Samsung didn’t do very well with the Galaxy S21 series in the first half of the year. In fact, upon comparison, the Galaxy S21 series did worse than the S10 series launched two years back.

    Blass said that Galaxy S21 FE’s success is very crucial for the company since its first half of the year has been bad. If the S21 FE can get the same amount of traction and even more than the Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung might pull through comfortably.

    There’s no official confirmation from the company, however, as per Blass, the S21 FE won’t be the successor to the S20 FE. Instead, the device would be a follow-through of the Galaxy Note 20. Based on this information, there is a distinct possibility that the Galaxy S21 FE might come with support for the S Pen just like the S21 Ultra.

    The S21 FE might come with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The device might run on Android 11 out of the box and pack a 4,500mAh battery. Samsung might launch the Galaxy S21 FE alongside other smartphones including Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Galaxy Z Flip3.

    The expected date of the launch of the smartphone is August 19. Samsung should announce something about the smartphone officially in the coming days.

    
