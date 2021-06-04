Nokia and HFCL Look to Gain from Telecom PLI Scheme

Both Nokia and HFCL are looking to be a part of the telecom PLI scheme and gain benefits from the incentives. For the unaware, under the scheme, an investor/company can get up to 20 times incentives than their committed investment if they reach their production targets.

By June 4th, 2021 AT 10:49 AM
  • Technology News
    • 1 Comment

    Nokia telecom PLI

    Nokia and HFCL are interested in being part of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme introduced by the government for the telecom sector. The telecom PLI scheme is worth over Rs 12,195 crore, and the centre will start accepting applications for the same from the interested companies on Friday.

    According to a PTI report, both Nokia and HFCL are looking to be a part of the telecom PLI scheme and gain benefits from the incentives. For the unaware, under the scheme, an investor/company can get up to 20 times more incentives than their committed investment if they reach their production targets. This will help India in becoming a global manufacturing hub since companies will manufacture more and more to meet the targets and then will further export to other nations.

    PLI Scheme for Telecom Will Make India Self-Reliant

    The PLI scheme for the telecom industry will make India self-reliant. Managing Director at HFCL, Mahndra Nahata, said the telecom PLI scheme would reduce the overall imports to India and help in increasing exports. Nahata further said the scheme would help the country in achieving the Atmanirbhar Bharat goal faster.

    Nokia India also showed its support by tweeting that it is fully committed to the vision of the telecom PLI scheme. Nokia already manufactures a wide range of telecom equipment from 2G to 5G in its Chennai facility and will keep doing so.

    The PTI report highlights that Nokia will be going through the final guidelines announced by the government and then participate in the scheme. The scheme has been effective from April 1, 2021. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) couldn’t come out with the guidelines earlier because of the ongoing pandemic.

    The scheme is expected to bring investments of about Rs 3,000 crore in India and also generate around Rs 17,000 crore in taxes for the government. Other telecom gear manufacturers such as Ericsson are also very interested in the scheme.

    With 5G coming to India in the near-to-medium future, this scheme couldn’t have come at a more appropriate time for the country. Hopefully, the PLI scheme for the telecom industry helps India in achieving self-reliability when it comes to mobile networks and equipment.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    1 Comment
    newest
    oldest most voted
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Nokia and HFCL Look to Gain from Telecom PLI Scheme

    Nokia and HFCL are interested in being part of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme introduced by the government for...

    module-4-img

    Indian Telecom Financial Health Grave, Needs Help: COAI

    The importance of telecom services has become crystal clear amidst the lockdowns and the pandemic. For the operators to keep...

    module-4-img

    Broadband Connections Common Problems and How to Fix Them

    A broadband connection at our homes or offices has become an integral part of our ecosystem and the environment. It...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Nokia NetGuard XDR and MDR Services to Bolster 5G Security

    module-4-img

    Spirent and AWS Team Up for Automated 5G Testing

    module-4-img

    Ericsson and Partners Attain End-to-End Multivendor 5G Voice Call

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel Deploys Additional Spectrum in Haryana