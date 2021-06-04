Battlegrounds Mobile India Announces That UAZ Will Be Included in the Game

Multiple leaks about the Battlegrounds Mobile India have been circulating on the internet. So here’s something that’s confirmed and you will surely see it in the game. According to the latest post by Battlegrounds Mobile India on its Instagram profile, the game is all set to feature UAZ, the favourite vehicle of the users in PUBG Mobile. The vehicle might get a small redesign but its colours, speed and health levels are expected to be the same. It is not just UAZ, but multiple other things that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be retaining from PUBG Mobile.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is Retaining all This from PUBG Mobile

In the Google Play Store listing of the game, one could see hints of the multiple maps that the game will include on the featured images section. Battlegrounds Mobile India has already confirmed that it will feature the Erangel map of PUBG Mobile, however, its name will be modified to Erangle.

The Erangle map is expected to feature the UAZ. Further, the map might come with a few alterations but nothing major since the users wouldn’t want to feel alienated playing the game. Thus Krafton is expected to ensure that there are minimal changes that make the game different from PUBG Mobile on a surface level yet give the users the same feel that PUBG Mobile gave.

The game is also expected to retain Sanhok and Miramar maps from PUBG Mobile. There are no details about the maps available at the moment, however, the game is expected to launch within this month so everything will be clear in a few days anyway.

Just yesterday, Battlegrounds Mobile India released a press note thanking its fan base in India that helped the game cross 20 million pre-registrations on the Play Store in only two weeks. This is just evidence of how popular the game is going to be and just how much Indians are excited about it.

On the opening day itself, the game saw 7.6 million pre-registrations which is a very big feat. As per leaks from other publications, the Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to be released officially on June 18, 2021. However, the company is yet to announce anything regarding the launch date.