Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Will Be Available at Rs 81,999 for a Limited Period

Just a month after its launch, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G will be down its lowest ever price of Rs 81,999. Amazon India will be hosting the ‘Fab Phones Fest’ sale between February 22 and February 25, during which the Samsung flagship device can be picked with a discount of Rs 24,000. Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at the end of January 2021 with a starting price of Rs 1,05,999. The price of Rs 81,999 is for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The S21 Ultra 5G is the best flagship smartphone available in the industry right now and such a massive discount in just one month will irk the early buyers of the device. The price drop seems to be just Amazon exclusive as Samsung Shop Online is selling the device at the launch prices only.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Gets a Massive Discount of Rs 24,000

As noted, the price drop on the Galaxy S12 Ultra 5G will be for a limited period. As of this writing, the discounted price is yet to come into effect. However, Amazon India has confirmed the price will become effective once the Fab Phones Fest kickstarts. Amazon did not reveal the price of the 16GB RAM variant of the S21 Ultra 5G. The launch prices of the S21 Ultra 5G are Rs 1,05,999 for the 12GB+256GB model and Rs 1,16,999 for the 16GB+512GB variant. We are expecting the premium model of the smartphone to get some sort of discount.

At Rs 81,999, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G will be an excellent buy. In fact, it will be a better buy than the Apple iPhone 12 that’s available at Rs 79,999.

Talking about the smartphone’s specifications, it rocks a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with WQHD+ resolution, in-display fingerprint scanner and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, we get the Exynos 2100 SoC with 12GB/16GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB of storage. As the name of the smartphone itself suggests, the S21 Ultra has 5G support.

The USP of the smartphone is the camera setup on the back. A primary 108MP lens is paired with a 10MP optical telephoto lens, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and another 10MP optical super-telephoto lens. The phone also has a 40MP selfie shooter. This Android 11 laden device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.