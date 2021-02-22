Bharti Airtel 3GB Daily Data Plans You Can Recharge This Month

Bharti Airtel is slowly gaining on Reliance Jio and threatening its position as the number one telecom operator of the country. The telco has done so by offering excellent propositions to its customers. Bharti Airtel offers a variety of prepaid plans with a ton of benefits. Today, we are focusing on the prepaid plans of the telco that offer 3GB daily data. Well, there are only three such unlimited plans on offer at the moment; let’s take a look at them.

Bharti Airtel 3GB Daily Data Plans

The cheapest unlimited plan from Airtel that offers 3GB daily data comes for Rs 398. It carries a validity of 28 days only and comes with the benefit of unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day.

The second plan from Airtel that comes with 3GB daily data is of Rs 448. Even this plan comes with a validity of 28 days. The difference between this plan and the Rs 398 plan is the added benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year. There is unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day included with this plan as well.

Then lastly, the Rs 558 plan from Airtel offers 3GB daily data with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. This plan comes with a longer validity of 56 days. Unfortunately, there is no plan from Airtel that offers 3GB daily data and comes with the validity of 84 days like the one from Jio (Rs 999 plan). This is a huge letdown as potential customers are looking for heavy data plans with better validity. For such users, Reliance Jio fits the bill with its Rs 999 prepaid recharge.

All the plans include Airtel Thanks benefits such as a free subscription of Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, free Hellotunes, 1-year free courses with Shaw Academy, and Rs 100 cashback on a FASTag transaction. Users can also benefit from the Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition free trial, which only Airtel is offering to the users in India.

The offer was announced just a few weeks back, and the free trial expires after 30 days of signing up.