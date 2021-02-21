WhatsApp to Limit Account Functionality of Users if Privacy Terms are Not Accepted by May 15

WhatsApp has confirmed that it will go ahead with the new privacy policy and has set a new deadline of May 15. WhatsApp users will be required to accept the policy before the deadline; WhatsApp says users can still accept the new policy terms post the deadline, but here comes the major catch- if you don’t accept the new terms by May 15, your account functionality will be limited. Yes, WhatsApp confirmed that users would be able to receive calls and notifications but won’t be able to read to send messages from the app. Basically, WhatsApp is forcing you to accept the new terms or else live with limited functionality or delete the WhatsApp account entirely.

WhatsApp New Privacy Policy Coming into Effect on May 15

On January 4, WhatsApp started pushing the new privacy policy to users across the globe. The Facebook-owned company then faced a tremendous backlash and the rival apps- Telegram and Signal started becoming popular. Since then, WhatsApp explained the new privacy to the users saying it will never collect user data and it will never be shared with its parent company Facebook. The company pushed several status updates to explain how the new privacy policy works.

In a new FAQ post, WhatsApp says it is giving enough time to the users to review changes at their own pace and convenience. The effective date when the new policy will come into effect on May 15. Earlier, WhatsApp just said that user accounts would become inactive if they don’t accept the new policy update. Now, WhatsApp says the user accounts will remain active, however, with limited functionality.

For a short time, you’ll be able to receive calls and notifications, but won’t be able to read or send messages from the app, said WhatsApp in a new FAQ.

Having said that, the company further said users can still accept the updates after May 15, although the account will be deemed as ‘inactive.’ It seems like WhatsApp will flag your account as inactive if you don’t accept the new privacy policy before the deadline. If you are not willing to accept the new privacy policy, WhatsApp says you can export the chat history and delete the account.