Vi Starts Offering 3GB Daily Data With Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599 Plans to Select Users

Vodafone Idea is now offering 3GB daily data with prepaid plans of Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599 to select users. The three plans usually ship with 1.5GB daily data. Earlier, the same plans were part of the company’s Double Data offer, however, the offer is now valid on 2GB daily data plans of Rs 299, Rs 449 and Rs 699. The Rs 249 plan comes with 28 days validity, followed by the Rs 399 and Rs 599 plans with 56 days and 84 days validity. We have checked for the offer availability on two Vodafone Idea prepaid numbers in Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana circle). The offer is also available on a Vi number in Bengaluru city (Karnataka circle). So it seems like Vi is providing the same offer in several circles, although only to select users.

Vi Extra Data Offer to Select Users on 3 Prepaid Plans

Vodafone Idea is the only telecom operator with the most versatile prepaid plans and offers right now. Last week, the struggling telecom operator introduced a new scheme called ‘Binge All Night‘ as part of which customers can enjoy unlimited data without any limit between 12 AM and 6 AM. Besides, Vi also has the Weekend Data Rollover facility.

The Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599 prepaid plans are shipping with 3GB data per day for select users (up from the regular 1.5GB data per day benefit). The plans come with 28 days, 56 days and 84 days validity. Combined with the weekend data rollover facility, the three plans truly value for money. Vi’s Double Data offer continues to be available on Rs 299, Rs 449 and Rs 699 prepaid plans as they come with 4GB data per day.

Other benefits of all the six plans mentioned above include unlimited voice calls to any network within India without any FUP limit, 100 SMSes per day and Vi Movies & TV subscription. Did you receive this offer from Vi? Let us know by commenting below.

In other news, the latest Trai monthly subscription report for December 2020 showed Vi lost more than 5.5 million subscribers in a single month. The telco ended Q3 FY21 with 269.8 million subscribers by losing just two million subscribers during the entire quarter. With such customer-centric moves, Vodafone Idea slowly gaining back momentum, but the telco’ struggles are far from over. Furthermore, Vi’s network is slowly becoming better across the country as it finishes network integration and also started the refarming 3G spectrum for 4G. Vi is expected to phase out 3G entirely by the end of FY22.