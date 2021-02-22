Redmi Note 10 Pro Max to Launch in India on March 4 in These Configurations

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series will debut in India on March 4. Initially, it was expected that Xiaomi would launch the Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro smartphones. However, it is now rumoured that the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will also make its debut alongside the other two phones. While Xiaomi is busy teasing the Note 10 series on Twitter and other social media platforms, 91mobiles managed to grab some information regarding the Note 10 Pro Max via tipster Ishan Agarwal. The report says the Note 10 Pro Max will come with up to 8GB of RAM, similar to the Note 9 Pro Max. Xiaomi is also rumoured to launch a 5G variant in the Redmi Note 10 series, but nothing is confirmed at the moment, so take the rumours you are reading on the web with a pinch of salt.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max India Launch: What to Expect

Similar to the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, we are expecting Xiaomi to reserve the high-end features for the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. According to the latest leak, the Note 10 Pro Max will come in two variants- 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. The handset is said to come in Blue, Black, and Bronze colour options. The presence of 8GB RAM is not surprising since the Note 9 Pro Max also arrived with the same amount of RAM.

Apart from these, we don’t have many leaks regarding the Note 10 Pro Max. Xiaomi confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 series would have features like IP52 rating, massive battery (probably of 5000mAh battery), Hi-Res audio, etc. The phones are also confirmed to come with a new EVOL design.

The company also confirmed the presence of Qualcomm Snapdragon processors on the Redmi Note 10 series. As for the rumours, the Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro are said to feature LCD screens with 120Hz refresh rate, a quad-camera setup on the back and a 5050mAh battery. The Redmi Note 10 Pro may have Snapdragon 732G SoC underneath, whereas the Note 10 Pro Max will be 5G-enabled with Snapdragon 768G chipset. Also, the Pro Max model could become the cheapest phone with a 108MP camera sensor on the back.