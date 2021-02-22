Redmi 9 Power Now Comes in a 6GB+128GB Variant at Rs 12,999

Xiaomi has now launched a new variant of the Redmi 9 Power in India with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Priced at Rs 12,999, the Redmi 9 Power can be picked up via Mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Homes and Mi Studios starting 12 PM on February 22, 2021. The company also said the phone would be available at more than 10,000 retail stores very soon. Apart from the additional RAM and storage, the specifications of the smartphone remain the same. The Redmi 9 Power was originally launched in December 2020 with some impressive specs like 6000mAh battery, Snapdragon 662 SoC and a 48MP quad-camera setup. The Redmi 9 Power goes against the likes of Poco M3 and Micromax In Note 1 smartphones.

Redmi 9 Power: Specifications and Features

The Redmi 9 Power flaunts a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. At the heart of the phone, there’s the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone comes in three variants with the new launch- 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB. There’s a microSD card slot as well for storage expansion up to 512GB.

The handset runs MIUI 12-based on Android 10 out of the box. Cameras on the smartphone include a 48MP primary lens on the rear, 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Towards the front, Xiaomi has included an 8MP shooter for capturing selfies and attending video calls.

The phone measures 9.6mm thick and weighs 198 grams. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and software-based Face Unlock. The USP of the Redmi 9 Power is the beefy 6000mAh battery that charges at 18W. The company is bundling a 22.5W fast charger inside the retail box. Other features of the smartphone include a USB Type-C port, Dual 4G support, reverse wired charging, Enhanced Lifespan Battery Technology (ELB), stereo speakers, Hi-Res Audio certification, 3.5mm headphone jack, IR Blaster and 5GHz Wi-Fi support.

Xiaomi sells the phone in various colour options- Mighty Black, Blazing Blue, Fiery Red and Electric Green. The new variant is priced at Rs 12,999.