Redmi Note 10 Series India Launch Officially Teased

    Xiaomi has started teasing the Redmi Note 10 series launch in India, in-line with the tradition. The Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max were launched in March 2019 right before India went into lockdown. Later on, the company launched the standard Redmi Note 9 followed by a slew of other phones in Redmi 9 series. The Redmi Note 10 series announcement was made on Twitter by Manu Kumar Jain, the MD at Xiaomi India. The teaser video did not reveal anything about the series, but the teaser video’s description on the microblogging website confirmed the presence of high refresh rate screen. It was high-time for Xiaomi and Redmi to launch a mid-range phone with a high refresh rate screen to tackle Realme, and it is happening now.

    Redmi Note 10 Series Launch Date to Be Announced Tomorrow

    Manu Kumar Jain, in his teaser video, confirmed the Redmi Note 10 series India launch date will be revealed tomorrow (February 10) at 10 AM. As you can see, the announcement revolves around the number ’10,’ so we can expect the next-generation Redmi Note devices are coming later this month.

    Unlike the Redmi Note 9 series, the Redmi Note 10 series might come in just two variants- the standard Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro. That said, the Note 10 Pro could have a 5G model, but nothing is confirmed officially. The Redmi Note 10 Pro will be very much identical to the Poco X3 with a similar design as the latter and Snapdragon 732G underneath. We are expecting Xiaomi to include a 120Hz LCD screen on the Note 10 Pro and a 90Hz LCD screen on the Redmi Note 10.

    Xiaomi might make use of Snapdragon 690 5G or any other mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 5G SoC on the 5G variant of Redmi Note 10 Pro. The Chinese company recently said it sold a whopping 200 million Redmi Note devices around the world and would be hoping the Redmi Note 10 devices to carry the legacy forward.

