Ortel Broadband Offers Unlimited Data Plan for Rs 199

Ortel is a regional broadband and cable TV service provider operating in Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. The company offers a very intriguing broadband plan to the users. It is worth noting that Ortel only provides broadband service in one region of Odisha - Bhubaneswar. On top of that, the company has very limited broadband offerings. There are only two plans but one of them is worth your attention. The plan that we are talking about comes for Rs 199 and offers unlimited data for the month. Let’s take a look at what all the users get with the Rs 199 broadband plan from Ortel.

Ortel Rs 199 Broadband Plan Benefits You Should Know

Ortel offers a Rs 199 broadband plan in Bhubaneswar and the company calls it “Ortel Prime”. This plan offers unlimited data. The company hasn’t mentioned a fair-usage-policy (FUP) data limit on this plan meaning users can consume as much data as they want without worrying about a dip in the internet speed.

Talking about the internet speed, this plan offers a mere download of 5 Mbps. Ortel, however, doesn’t offer a uniform download and upload speed. The upload speed offered with this plan is 1 Mbps only. So while the plan is cheap and the users get a ton of data, the speed offered is just enough to be connected to a single or at max two devices.

There is also a 10 Mbps broadband plan available. But that comes at a cost of Rs 399 per month. At this price, users can instead go for the entry-level plan from JioFiber which costs the same and offers 30 Mbps speed or the state-run telco’s Rs 449 plan that also offers 30 Mbps speed.

If you are looking to pay as little as possible for unlimited data, you can consider the Rs 199 broadband plan from Ortel.