RailWire Broadband is an internet services initiative from the Railtel Corporation. The company gets very strong competition from other internet service providers (ISPs) such as JioFiber and Excitel broadband. All of these companies focus on offering the most value to their users for as little money as possible. Much recently, RailWire Broadband announced a new internet plan worth Rs 699 for the users. This broadband plan is very similar to that of what JioFiber and Excitel offer to their users. Let’s see what the plan comes with and whether it is worth it or not.

RailWire Rs 699 Broadband Plan Details

The RailWire Broadband plan of Rs 699 offers users 100 Mbps of internet speed. The speed offered to the users is uniform in both downloading and uploading. This plan has been made available for users living in Odisha.

Further, the plan offers users 3TB or 3000GB of internet data for the month. After consuming the fair-usage-policy (FUP) data for the month, the internet speed for the users will drop to 10 Mbps. Looking at the benefits of this plan, it can’t be considered too far from what JioFiber and Excitel users get from the company.

Both JioFiber and Excitel also offer their users 100 Mbps of uniform downloading and uploading speed with their Rs 699 broadband plans. Neither of the above companies offers any complimentary benefits with their 100 Mbps plans which is understandable.

The data offered by JioFiber’s Rs 699 broadband plan is 3.3TB or 3300GB, which is not much different from the plan of RailWire. It is good to see RailWire trying to heat up the competition in the Indian markets with its broadband plans. The company has over 4 lakh retail broadband customers, across India. With plans such as this, the numbers are surely going to rise.