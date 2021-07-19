Indian telecom operators have been working non-stop during the pandemic to ensure that users stay connected with their loved ones and colleagues without any interruptions. This is evident looking at the Ookla June Speedtest Global Index report. India has continuously been improving the average download speed that it offers to users, be it with a mobile internet connection or a fixed broadband connection. As per the Ookla report, Indians got an average mobile downloading speed of 17.84 Mbps in the month of June 2021.

Not Only Mobile Internet Speed, But Fixed Broadband Speed Also Improved

India jumped 6 positions higher in June for providing the best average mobile downloading speed to the users and is now at the 122nd rank globally. As for the fixed broadband downloading speeds, India jumped 3 positions and now stands at the 70th position.

The average downloading speed offered by mobile networks and the fixed broadband connections was 17.84 Mbps and 58.17 Mbps, respectively. India has been consistently going up in the ranks for the last two months.

In comparison to June, India’s average mobile downloading speed in May was 15.34 Mbps, and fixed broadband internet speed was 55.65 Mbps. This is significant growth and a positive sign for the telecom industry.

At the top of the list stood UAE which offered users an average mobile internet downloading speed of 193.51 Mbps. Even though India’s numbers are not that impressive when compared with what UAE offered to the users, it is assuring to see that India has been consistently making progress.

For getting accurate information about the downloading speeds, Ookla uses the data it collects in real-time from real users who are using the ‘Speedtest’ app every month to check their internet speed. With continued investments in 4G networks and fibre broadband by the telcos, India is likely to grow further in offering better average downloading speeds to the users.