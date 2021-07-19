Nokia Inks Deal With Taiwan Star Telecom to Extend 5G Footprint

Nokia on Monday announced that it had been selected by Taiwan Star Telecom or TST in order to extend the 5G footprint held by the TST in the country.

Nokia has long been a partner of TST with the intention this time to provide equipment from the latest 5G AirScale portfolio that will support TST’s 5G standalone/SA network with faster deployment time and seamless integration.

Nokia will be supplying equipment via its AirScale portfolio with the intention to meet a variety of deployment scenarios. This will include the company's enhanced, next-generation AirScale Indoor or ASiR system that is aimed at retail and office environments.

Why is This Collaboration Important?

The compact, flexible indoor system has been designed keeping in mind the simplicity and seamlessly upgradability to 5G NR through plug-and-play that requires minimal on-site work.

TST will also be utilizing the EN-DC functionality that is on offer on Nokia’s AirScale radios. In case you were wondering, EN-DC allows for devices to be connected to 5G and LTE networks simultaneously, transmitting and receiving data across the two air-interface technologies listed.

What this means is that devices are able to get higher throughput in comparison to connecting to 5G or LTE alone. TST’s 5G SA network will allow for the full potential of 5G by unlocking new services that include Voice over 5G New Radio or VoNR that can be used for better call services. Nokia’s 5G portfolio will add to this a simple migration path and provide faster deployment for TST.

TST had launched 5G services in 2020, utilizing the 40 MHz of bandwidth in the 3.5GHz band that it had secured. The initial deployment was of about 80% coverage in densely populated areas in 2020 with 100% in Taiwan expected to be covered by around 2023.

Statistically, TST's 5G subscriptions had reached around 5% of the total mobile users last year, with a target of reaching 20% by the end of 2021.

The President of Taiwan Star Telecom, Cliff Lai stated that it was imperative that the customers receive the best possible 5G services in terms of performance and coverage. TST's continuing partnership with Nokia will see the company expand and enhance its 5G offering ensuring that users receive best-in-class experiences.

The President of Mobile Networks, Nokia, Tommi Uitto added that the company was delighted to continue its journey with Taiwan Star Telecom as a 5G vendor. This was an important project that will see Nokia support TST's expanded delivery of 5G services to even more areas across the country.