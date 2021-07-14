The 5G technology is going to be the harbinger of everything good in the Indian telecom industry in the coming years. The problem of low latency will be gone away, paving for higher throughput and other use cases. This is what Nishant Batra, global chief strategy and technology officer of Nokia, the Finnish giant said in an interview. The executive also shared a lot of insights into how 5G will supposedly change the market and consumer pattern in India and shared his thoughts on some of the developments as to how the industry might evolve a few years from now. The interview also witnessed some of his aspirations for the company in the current telecom scenario.

Launch of 5G in India and Nokia’s Telecom Business

Firstly, Batra highlighted that 5G in India should be more than just testing latency and speeds. Although the trials have shown the potential of what speeds the 5G technology can usher in. But, the fifth-generation technology network should be more than that, and the multiple use cases should also be tested.

Speaking about Nokia’s telecom equipment business in India. Batra admitted in the ET Telecom interview that the number of customers for telecom equipment has surely gone down, but that is something for the regulator (TRAI) and the telecom ministry to worry about. As for Nokia’s business, despite the fewer number of customers, Batra said that the company was delivering a high volume of business to these companies. As for Reliance Jio, the exec said that Nokia is an aspirant for its business in India.

Bell Labs in India and 5Gi

Lastly, speaking about the indigenously developed 5Gi standard in India, Batra said that in other parts of the world, such experiments had been done before, and they have not usually turned out well. He hinted that India should be aiming towards a standardised launch of 5G services which is also compliant with the other global trends. The executive finally ended the interview stating his wish of bringing Bell Labs to India and remarked that if the ministry is open to conversations, then Nokia would bring forth its proposal for the same.