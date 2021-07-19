Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has been on an offer spree for long now. The public telecom company has been making it up on the side of the promotional offerings what it is not able to do on the 4G network front. We are seeing a lot of promotional offerings from BSNL. Also, in recent times, BSNL has taken some steps which are taking it closer to the private telecom companies and making it a more fierce competitor in the telecom industry. Firstly, the data plans of BSNL are becoming more and more attractive, and on the service side of things as well BSNL is introducing features that will make the lives of its users easier. In a new step, on the same lines, BSNL has now introduced phone booking for its various services. Now the subscribers will be able to book a new BSNL connection simply by sending an SMS.

BSNL Codes for New Service Request

This news comes from BSNL Karnataka, which has put out a new advert titled “Now BSNL on Your Doorstep” thus clarifying that BSNL has finally started rolling out this service for new users. The customers who want to subscribe to a BSNL service can do so by simply sending the right message depending on what kind of connection they would like to have. For a landline connection, the customers will have to send LL *STDCODE for the landline to 54141 from a BSNL mobile number. For a broadband connection, the user will have to send BB *STDCODE to the same number from a BSNL number. Lastly, for both the services, the customer can simply send LL+BB *STDCODE for both the services to 54141.

BSNL Starts Online Bill Payment Service

On the other hand, if you are not on a BSNL SIM, then you can send the above-mentioned codes to the number 940005414 from any of your other SIMs. It is worth noting that BSNL has also recently started offering its online bill payment service to subscribers. Using this service, the existing BSNL customers will be able to easily pay their bills in advance using UPI, credit or debit cards, or any other payment methods.