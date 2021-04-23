DoT Portal To Help Users Find Mobile Numbers Under Their Name

Users can now find out how many mobile numbers are active under their name via a portal launched by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The address of the portal is – tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in. This will make it very convenient for the users to find out if someone else is using a phone number under their name.

Why Is This Portal Necessary?

The main use case of this portal will be to allow users to check if someone else is using a mobile number under their name without their knowledge.

This comes after several reports of incidents related to the unauthorized use of one’s details by scammers and fraudsters for using SIM cards increased. The scammers would use the SIM card for illegal purposes, and the blame would go on the person whose name is registered on the database.

According to the AP region’s Deputy Director-General of DoT, A. Robert Ravi, the site will help people identify the number of mobile connections that are issued under their name. People can then request the numbers to be blocked under their name but not used by them.

He also mentioned that the number of mobile connections which can be issued to a single individual is restricted to nine, but more than nine connections are under operation in the name of certain users, with the portal being capable of streamlining the process of identification and eradication of such cases.

As per an ET telecom report, the service will soon be extended to other circles in a phased manner, with users capable of checking this using an active number and OTP on the portal.

Once a user does so, the department will alert the consumer via SMS informing them of the number of mobile numbers working under their name. The consumers can then visit the portal and report the numbers not under their name or unrequired so as to not have additional numbers under their name.

After the action is taken by said user, the telecom service providers will either deactivate or block these numbers. Consumers will also be provided ticket IDs via which they will be able to track the progress of their complaint.