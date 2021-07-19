Poco has been an immensely popular brand in India ever since its launch. The F1 series which installed the legacy of Poco alongside the likes of Mi and other brands continues till date as the company has launched yet another device. To recall, at the start of this year, Poco launched the M3 which came with a 6GB memory specification. But, in a recent instalment of another device, Poco has launched the M3 again with a revamped 4GB memory specification. It’s worth noting that the Poco M3 global launch had seen the debut of both the variants of this phone, however, the 4GB variant had eluded Indian markets till now. The Poco M3 comes with a tear-drop notch and has a Snapdragon 600 series processor.

Poco M3 Specifications

The Poco M3 is of course a dual-SIM device and it fashions a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display which boasts of a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. On the software front, the Poco M3 runs Android 10 with MIUI 12 which has been specially tailored for Poco devices. Powering it from the inside is a Snapdragon 662 SoC, which in this variant is paired with a 4GB LPDDR4x RAM option. The other variant, as we mentioned above, retails with 6GB RAM. On the camera front, an 8MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens is coupled with a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor for the bokeh effect. The selfie camera on this device is an 8MP f/2.05 lens.

As for the storage options, the phone has two variants of 64GB and 128GB, and UPFS 2.2 storage is enabled. The users can also resort to an SD Card which can be a maximum of 512GB. The phone promises a hefty 6,000mAh battery which comes with 18W fast charging.

Poco M3 4GB RAM Variant Pricing

As for the pricing of this device the Poco M3 4GB + 64GB variant is available for Rs 10,499. The colour options include Cool Blue, Power Black, and Yellow colours. The other variants of this phone include 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB which retail for Rs 11,499 and Rs 12,499, respectively.