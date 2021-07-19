Samsung Galaxy A22 5G India Price Leaked

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is one of the affordable 5G smartphones that has been launched by Samsung in global markets. As per various sources flourished on the internet, the affordable 5G smartphone is expected to launch in the Indian market in August. Since Galaxy A22 5G has been launched in the global market, the specifications and features of the device are already available on the internet. However, the latest leaks and reports also shed light on the price of the device that Indian users will have to pay.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G: Specifications and Features

Before jumping into the rumoured price leaks, it is essential to list the features of the affordable 5G smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD TFT display along with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. Under the shed, the device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset that offers 5G connectivity to users.

Talking about the camera specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G comes with a triple camera setup, including a 48MP primary camera, 5MP ultra-wide sensor and 2MP depth sensor camera. Towards the front, Samsung has featured an 8MP selfie camera. The smartphone offers 128GB of internal storage. However, users will get the option to expand the storage using a microSD card. To power the device, Samsung has featured a massive 5000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The smartphone will also feature Samsung’s One UI Core 3.1, which is based on Android 11 out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G: Expected Price in India

The rumoured pricing of the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has been revealed by 91mobiles. As per the information, the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is expected to be priced around Rs 19,999, whereas the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is expected to be available for Rs 21,999. As of global market pricing, the base variant of the 5G smartphone is priced at around EUR 230. Since Samsung has not shared any official details regarding the pricing and launch date of the smartphone, we would advise the readers to take the information with a pinch of salt.