Samsung Galaxy S20, Note 20, Fold 2 and Z Flip Now Receiving One UI 3.1

By February 18th, 2021 AT 1:00 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    samsung-galaxy-receiving-one-ui-3-1

    Samsung has started rolling out the new ‘One UI 3.1’ update for Galaxy S20, Note 20, Fold 2 and Z Flip. For the unaware, the One UI 3.1 from Samsung is based on Android 11. The surprising thing is no one thought that Samsung would roll the One UI 3.1 update this fast for several devices. But the update will be rolled out in a phased manner which means only a handful of the above-mentioned devices will get the update first. If there are no bugs and the update performs well, Samsung will roll it out to more devices – more on the story ahead.

    Samsung One UI 3.1 Update Details

    The One UI 3.1 update will be rolled out to those devices which have already picked up the One UI 3.0 based on Android 11. The company has said that it will be rolling out the update specifically for the ‘Galaxy S20’, ‘Galaxy Note 20’, ‘Galaxy Fold 2’, and ‘Galaxy Z Flip’ initially.

    But the company will also roll it out to these devices soon – Galaxy S10, Note 10, Fold, A71, A51, A90, A80, A70, and A50, depending on the region they are in. The One UI 3.1 first came out with the Samsung Galaxy S21 series in January.

    Visually, there are no major differences between the One UI 3 and One UI 3.1. The difference lies in the additional features that the One UI 3.1 comes with. The latest update will equip the Samsung devices with capabilities of capturing and editing pictures on the go and introduce better productivity tools for improving the everyday life of the users.

    To check if you have received the update manually, go to ‘Settings’ on your Samsung device, then tap on ‘Software Update’, and if there are any pending updates, you can tap on ‘Download and install’ button. If there is no update, you can wait since it is a phased rollout.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

