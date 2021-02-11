Samsung Starts Rolling Out One UI 3.1 Update to Galaxy S20 FE

After rolling out the One UI 3.1 update to Galaxy Tab S7 and the Tab S7+, Samsung has started seeding the same update to the Galaxy S20 FE smartphone. Launched last year as the most affordable phone under Galaxy S20 series, the S20 FE received its Android 11 update in December 2020, ahead of the planned February 2021 release. Samsung announced One UI 3.1 with the Galaxy S21 series last month stating that the existing phones will pick up the update in the near future. The Galaxy S20 FE’s One UI 3.1 update is said to be rolling out across multiple markets in Europe with the G781BXXU2CUB5 build number. Samsung India is yet to announce One UI 3.1 roll out date for the Galaxy S20 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE One UI 3.1 Update: What’s New?

Sammobile reports the One UI 3.1 is rolled out to Galaxy S20 FE in multiple European markets such as Belgium, Romania, Netherlands, Greece, Nordic, Germany, Switzerland, Czech Republic, France, United Kingdom, Portugal, Poland, Baltic and Slovenia. The update weighs just over 1.7GB in size and carries G781BXXU2CUB5 build number. As noted, Samsung did not release the update to Galaxy S20 FE in India, but it should be right around the corner considering the roll out in several markets.

One UI 3.1 adds a slew of new features such as Google Discover feed page on the home screen, Google Duo auto-framing, Object Eraser feature inside the Gallery app, Eye Comfort Shield, Director’s View for the camera app and so on. The official One UI 3.1 changelog for Galaxy S20 FE states the company is also adding some minor UI tweaks.

The update is based on Android 11. To recall, the Galaxy S20 FE in India and other regions picked up the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update in December 2020. In other news, the Galaxy S20 FE is currently available for purchase at just Rs 40,999 in India, down from its launch price of Rs 49,999.