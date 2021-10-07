Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Supports Wi-Fi 6

Amazon has just launched the ‘Fire TV Stick 4K Max’ in India. The company has termed it as the most powerful streaming stick yet. According to Amazon, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max comes with a new streaming media player that’s even better than the previous generation one. But mind that it is not very affordable as compared to other Android TV Sticks out in the market. In fact, it is one of the most expensive models ever launched by Amazon in India. The expensive price will make more sense as we discover the specifications of the product.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Specifications

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is 40% more powerful than the previous generation Fire TV Stick 4K. The apps will start even faster and the navigation will become smoother. For smoother 4K streaming, the product even supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

For enhancing the viewing experience for the users, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max comes with support for 4K Ultra HD (UHD) with further support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

Users can stream content from popular over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, and more with the help of a single click of a button. Anyone who is aware of the Fire TV Stick knows that it is a one-stop solution to thousands of hours of entertaining content. Users can even stream millions of songs available on the internet.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max comes with an Alexa enabled remote which will help you navigate through the content library and applications simply with voice commands. The remote will help the users control the volume of the TV as well.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Price

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max has been launched for a price of Rs 6,499 in India. It is available on the official website of Amazon India starting now.