Linksys has just launched the E9450 Wi-Fi 6 EasyMesh Router in India. The Wi-Fi 6 standard allows customers to get speedier data transfers, enhanced capacity, improved connectivity performance in environments with multiple devices that are connected, and better power efficiency. As the latest Wi-Fi 6 solution for consumers increasingly demanding wireless connectivity needs, the Linksys Dual-Band AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 EasyMesh routers are now available to Indian customers in two variants, the E9450 and the E9452 for one and two packs respectively.

Optimise Home Wi-Fi Experience With Linksys E9450 Wi-Fi 6 EasyMesh Router

The latest E9450 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 router from Linksys’s is its latest advanced model under the updated E-series. Improved with the latest OFDMA and MU-MIMO in Wi-Fi 6 technology, this product will easily adapt to users’ Wi-Fi requirements so that devices will always have a complete-strength network signal for heavy data applications, uninterrupted gaming, smart home device support, and streaming.

For the unaware, the E9450 router is also backward compatible so that users can experience the fastest speeds with all existing Wi-Fi enabled devices from smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart home devices and more.

The new E9450 router will offer users faster and better speed along with wider coverage than what the standard Wi-Fi 5 routers provided.

The router is for users who need increased capacity with the abiliy to cover up to 2,500 square feet at speeds up to 5.4 Gbps. This product from Linksys can connect with up to 40 devices at the same time. heavy apps.

Users will also get see the E9450’s EasyMesh system - which is the latest connection tech that was built by Linksys from the ground up. The latest tech enables users to future-proof and expand their home network by adding more nodes to the network.

Linksys E9450 Wi-Fi 6 EasyMesh Router Price

The Linksys Dual-Band AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 EasyMesh Router E9450, provides best coverage for 1 to 2-bedroom homes, retails at Rs 14,999. The two pack is available for Rs 28,999.