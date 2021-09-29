BSNL Is First Telco to be Part of BBPS Mobile Prepaid Recharge Category

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has become the first Indian telecom operator amongst Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea to become part of the ‘mobile prepaid recharge category’ that Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) has gone live with. The category is now live on the BHIM UPI application. At the same time, NCPI Bharat BillPay Ltd (NBBL) is in advanced stage discussions with the private telecom operators to onboard them on the BBPS platform just the way BSNL has been onboarded. This will give telecom service consumers around the country more options to recharge their SIM cards with.

BSNL Recently Also Launched a New App

Not only this, but BSNL recently also launched a new mobile application, namely ‘BSNL Selfcare’. It is a new mobile application aimed to help people recharge their numbers, change plans, recharge their friends’ and family members’ numbers, and more. It is a big upgrade over the ‘My BSNL App’ that the users were currently stuck with.

With the addition of BSNL in the BBPS platform, the customers of the state-run telco will get more options and channels to recharge their number with. Currently, Bharat BillPay allows users to recharge and pay for DTH, Gas, water, education fees, loan repayments, subscription fees, and more.

The latest category to become a part of the platform is the ‘mobile prepaid recharges’, and BSNL has become the first telco to be onboarded on the platform. It won’t be long before other telcos become a part of the platform as well.

Pravin Kumar Purwar, CMD, BSNL, said that the state-run telco is happy to become the first telecom company to be onboarded in BBPS’s prepaid recharge category. Consumers now have more channels they can leverage to recharge their numbers conveniently.

The BSNL Selfcare application is already available for smartphone users to download and install.