Bharti Airtel Two Prepaid Plans Perfect for Medium-Term Validity

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India has a plethora of prepaid offerings in its portfolio. The telco offers plans ranging from short-term to medium-term to long-term validity. Mostly, users don’t like to go for short-term plans because they are not the most pocket friendly. At the same time, while long-term plans allow a lot of savings, not everyone can spend the kind of money it requires. Thus, a lot of people like to go for the medium-term offerings. Bharti Airtel has some excellent prepaid plans for the users looking for medium term-validity.

Two Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans Perfect for Medium-Term

The two plans that we are talking about comes for Rs 598 and Rs 698. Both the plans have a lot in common such as 84 days of validity, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and Airtel Thanks benefits. The daily data offered by the Rs 598 plan is 1.5GB while the Rs 698 plan offers 2GB daily data.

Both the plans come with a free one month trial of the Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition. Other benefits include a free Airtel Xstream subscription, Wynk Music, Shaw Academy for 1 year, and more.

Both these plans are perfect for users looking for a prepaid plans with medium-term validity. 84 days is almost 3 months so you will hardly have to recharge 4 to 5 times in a year if you like one of these plans.

There are some 56 days plans that users can look at, but they are not the best for the medium-term. There’s a Rs 399 plan from Bharti Airtel that comes with 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and Airtel Thanks benefits.

A better bet than this plan would be the Rs 449 plan. It is priced only Rs 50 more and offers 2GB daily data along with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and all the Airtel Thanks benefits. There are a whole lot of other prepaid plans that you can purchase from the telco.

You can get prepaid plans that come with validities of 28 days, 56 days, 84, days, and 365 days. There are plans that come with the over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Only plan. Much recently, Bharti Airtel removed the Rs 49 prepaid plan and now the base plan that users can opt for both voice calling and data comes for Rs 79.