Oppo A55 to Feature 50MP Primary Sensor

Oppo is very soon going to launch a new smartphone in India. The Oppo A55 is scheduled to launch on October 1, 2021, in the country. Now ahead of the smartphone’s launch, some key details related to it have surfaced. Some of the key details of the smartphone have been updated on the microsite inside Amazon. Looking at that, it can be confirmed that the Oppo A55 4G will come with a 50MP primary sensor at the rear and the selfie sensor will be located at the top left in a punch-hole cutout.

Oppo A55 Specifications

There are more details and features of the smartphone that has been confirmed already. The smartphone is going to come with a 6.51-inch display with support for the eye comfort feature. For additional security, users will get a fingerprint scanner and face unlock support.

In the camera department, there is a 16MP selfie sensor at the top left for taking selfies and making video calls. At the rear is a 50MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

The Oppo A55 will come in two different colours - Starry Black and Rainbow Blue. The smartphone comes with an IPX4 rating. These are all the details that have been revealed about the smartphone. Other details should follow on the launch day which is on October 1, 2021.

Oppo has recently launched a number of smartphones which also includes the Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition. Further, the recently launched products include the Oppo Enco Buds and the Oppo F19s. All of these products are available on the website of Oppo and Flipkart. The Oppo F19s starts at Rs 19,990 in India.

The Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition is available in a 12GB+256GB variant and is priced at Rs 41,990. The smartphone will go one sale in India from October 6, 2021. Stay tuned for the launch of the Oppo A55 in India.