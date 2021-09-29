300 Mbps Noteworthy Broadband Plans from Tata Sky, Jio, Airtel, BSNL

The need for a high-speed internet connection has surged in the COVID-19 pandemic ridden world. Almost every person staying at home today needs a seamless internet connection. 4G networks in India aren’t going to provide for this need. But there are internet service providers (ISPs) who provide fiber broadband connections with up to 1 Gbps speeds. However, today we are going to look at the 300 Mbps broadband plans from Tata Sky Broadband, JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber, and BSNL Bharat Fibre. 300 Mbps plans can cater to almost every need of a user.

300 Mbps Broadband Plan from Tata Sky

The 300 Mbps plan from Tata Sky Broadband comes for Rs 1,500 per month. This plan offers 3.3TB fair-usage-policy (FUP) data for a month. There’s a free landline connection, and the installation is completely free. Users also get a free dual-band router from the company. This plan is available for long-term purchase as well. Purchasing the 300 Mbps plan from Tata Sky Broadband for 12 months will mean savings of up to Rs 2,400.

300 Mbps Broadband Plan from JioFiber

The 300 Mbps broadband plan from JioFiber comes for Rs 1,499. Users get 3.3TB FUP data for the month, along with a free landline connection. The highlight of this plan is the free over-the-top (OTT) benefits. Users are entitled to get subscriptions of 16 OTT benefits with this plan - Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix (Basic), Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, Voot Select, Voot Kids, ZEE5, Hoichoi, SunNXT, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, JioCinema, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, ALTBalaji, and JioSaavn.

300 Mbps Broadband Plan from Airtel Xstream Fiber

Airtel Xstream Fiber also offers almost the same kind of plan as JioFiber. The plan from Airtel comes with up to 3.3TB of data for the month and for a price of Rs 1,499. There is a free landline connection with some OTT benefits, which include Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and other Airtel Thanks applications.

300 Mbps Broadband Plan from BSNL Bharat Fibre

BSNL Bharat Fibre also offers the 300 Mbps broadband plan for Rs 1,499. However, BSNL offers the most amount of FUP data which is 4TB. There is also a free landline connection provided by BSNL, and users are entitled to receive a free OTT benefit of Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

There are companies such as Excitel, ACT Fibernet, and more that too provides users with a 300 Mbps Internet connection. However, the ones mentioned above are some of the most prominent ones in India. There are also regional service providers that today offer internet plans with speeds in excess of 300 Mbps.