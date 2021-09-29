Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G Can Support Twelve 5G Bands in India

Xiaomi has unveiled the Mi 11 Lite 5G for the Indian market today. The smartphone comes with support for twelve 5G bands which is reassuring. It is a smartphone that combines the best of a lot of premium devices, tones it down a little, and offers it at a very affordable price. Its display specifications look really good and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC feels like a good choice by Xiaomi. Here is everything you should know about the smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G Specifications

Xiaomi has launched the Mi 11 Lite 5G with a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It can support a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The device supports a maximum brightness of 800nits which is decent. The display comes with HDR10 certification and also has Gorilla Glass 5 on top for protection.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. There is a triple camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP sensor. It can support video recording at 4K 30fps. For selfies, there is a 20MP sensor at the front.

The smartphone will run on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box. Xiaomi has promised 3 years of Android update (really cool) and four years of security update with the smartphone.

The device can support twelve 5G bands - SA/NSA: n1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 41, 66, 77, 78. It has a side fingerprint scanner and weighs only 158 grams. The Mi 11 Lite 5G packs a 4250mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging. Let’s check out the price of the smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G Price

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G will be be available in two variants in India - 6GB+128GB for Rs 26,999 and 8GB+128GB for Rs 28,999. The device’s first sale will start from October 2, 2021, at 12 PM and it will come in four colour options - Diamond Dazzle, Tuscany Coral, Jazz Blue, and Vinyl Black. Customers can purchase it through Mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Home and Mi Studio, and authorised retail partners.

There is also a cashback offer of up to Rs 2,000 coupled with a special Diwali offer of Rs 1,500. These offers will effectively reduce the price of the smartphone to Rs 23,499 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 25,499 for the 8GB+128GB variant.