Honor 50 and Magic Series Confirmed to Ship With Snapdragon 778G 5G Chipset

Qualcomm, the popular chipset maker has kicked off its 2 days 5G summit and announced its partnership with Huawei’s sub-brand Honor. The company has officially confirmed that the Honor 50 series will be shipped with the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G Mobile Platform. Qualcomm has shared an official tweet revealing the news and Honor Global has also retweeted the post. According to the tweet, the collaboration was announced during the 5G summit.

Honor 50 Series Confirmed Chipset

Fang Fei, the president of the product line department, HONOR, confirmed that the upcoming Honor 50 series is going to be powered by the Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset. Besides, Bhavya, Media Relations at Honor Global has also tweeted claiming the same news, but she also added that the new 5G chipset will be equipped on the Honor Magic series which is also expected to launch soon.

According to the official Honor tweet, the company is excited about the upcoming premium series smartphones. But the brand is yet to reveal more about the handsets which are going to launch soon. However, it has also been expected that all the models of Honor 50 series are not going to be fuelled by the latest SoC. Going with the earlier report, the Honor 50 is expected to ship with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SOC and the Honor 50 Pro variant will make use of a Snapdragon SoC. It would be interesting to see what Honor is going to serve this time.

Honor 50 Series Rumoured Specifications

According to the leaks and rumour, the Honor 50 series is expected to launch with a Snapdragon chipset built on a 6nm process, clubbed with Adreno 642L GPU, built-in X53 5G baseband. As per the IT Home report, the vanilla variant is said to carry the model number NTH-AN00. The smartphone with the same model number was also listed on the 3C certification website suggesting that the handset will arrive with a 66W fast charging support.

The Honor 50 is tipped to feature a 6.79-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Besides the leaks also suggests that the phone will be launched with a triple rear camera setup. Do take this information with a grain of salt as the company is yet to reveal more details about the phones.