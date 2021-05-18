Qualcomm Strengthens Its 5G Portfolio With 778G 5G Chip

Renowned chipset maker Qualcomm has been the most popular chipset maker when it comes to mobile devices, besting alternatives such as Mediatek and, in the overall market, competitors like Apple’s silicon.

With the prospect of 5G and its global launch, more chipmakers have diverted their focus towards making 5G compatible chipsets that will allow the user to experience the 5th gen tech’s capabilities and get work done faster.

It seems Qualcomm is doubling down when it comes to this attempt in order to beat Mediatek’s Dimensity series of chips and, the latest of these ventures in the Snapdragon 778G 5G chip.

On Tuesday, the US-based chip maker announced that it would be expanding its 7-series portfolio with the launch of the new Snapdragon 778G 5G Mobile Platform chip based on the 6nm process.

Snapdragon 778G 5G: Specifications

The Snapdragon 778G 5G chip features Qualcomm’s Kryo 670 CPU that enables approximately 40% higher performance and amazing power efficiency, which, when coupled with the Qualcomm Adreno 642L GPU capable of offering 40% faster graphics rending makes for a powerhouse of a chip.

Powered by the company’s 6th generation AI engine with the Qualcomm Hexagon 770 processor, the chip claims to offer a combined AI performance of 12 TOPS and approximately 1,000 times improvement for the hands-off time when it comes to specific use cases. This is further improved via the 2nd Gen Qualcomm Sensing Hub that features an always-on, low-power AI processor.

To add to this, the chip packs select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features such as Variable Rate Shading or VRS for faster and efficient gameplay as well as Qualcomm’s Game Quick Touch that can boost overall response rates by up to 20%. The chip can support an FHD+ display with a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz.

The Qualcomm Spectra 570L Triple ISP can support up to a 192MP single camera or a 36+22MP dual-cam setup or up to 22MP triple cameras.

When it comes to connectivity, the Snapdragon 778G 5G chip makes use of the Snapdragon X53 5G Modem-RF system that can provide peak download speeds of 3.3 Gbps. The modem also supports key bands including mmWave and Sub-6 in both FDD and TDD frequencies, NSA and SA modems as well as DSS or Dynamic Spectrum Sharing.

It also makes use of Qualcomm’s FastConnect 6700 Connectivity System that is supposedly capable of delivering multi-gigabit class Wi-Fi 6 speeds, maxed at 2.9 Gbps. Certain other features that are present on the chip include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS/NAVIC/QZSS, USB 3.1, Qualcomm 3D Sonic or Sonic Max fingerprint sensors, QC 5, aptX Adaptive Audio amongst others.