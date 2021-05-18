Battleground Mobile India Goes Up for Pre-Registration in India

Battleground Mobile India is finally up for pre-registration on the Google Play store, let’s have a closer look at the game title and how to pre-register for the game. 

By May 18th, 2021 AT 12:17 PM
  • Technology News
    battleground-mobile-india-registration-in-india

    Wow, great news phone gaming enthusiasts Battleground Mobile India is finally up for pre-registration on the Google Play store, but you can’t find it on the search bar. Yes! You read it correctly if you search it manually on the search bar then you might not get the game in the search result, but don’t worry we got the link for you along with the steps which will help you successfully pre-register for the game. The players who are going to pre-register for the game will get early access to the game and gifts. The in-game gifts will include a Recon Mask, the Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title and 300 AG. The company has also released an official tease of the upcoming game title on its Facebook handle. Let’s have a closer look at the game title and how to pre-register for the game.

    Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations

    As mentioned above the Battleground Mobile India pre-register has started in the country starting today. At the beginning of May, Krafton announced the arrival of a PUBG Mobile alternative called the Battleground Mobile India.

    The game is now officially listed on Google Play Store for pre-registration for gaming enthusiasts. The game developers have also announced a series of benefits and special rewards if users opt for pre-registration. The list of special rewards includes a Recon Mask, the Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title and 300 AG. The players who opt for pre-registration will receive the benefits once the game goes live in the country.

    battledground-india

    How to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India

    To pre-register for Battleground Mobile India you need to follow the given below steps.

    • First, click on this link and open the Google Play Store Listing.
    • Now you can see the “Pre-register” button instead of the Install button.
    • Click on the “Pre-register” button.
    • You will receive a popup text suggesting that the game will be automatically installed on your device once it is available for installation.

    Recently Krafton teased some posters of the Battleground Mobile India on its official forum revealing the arrival of the Sanhok map. The company has already confirmed that it’s a free-to-play mobile online game and will be up for download. It would be interesting to see what else the developers are going to launch with the new game.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Karan Sharma covers telecom, smartphones, apps, cameras, gadgets, news, and more. Before joining TelecomTalk, Karan has worked for numerous publications. He is a travel enthusiast when is not tinkering with new gadgets or phones. So stay in tune with Karan to get some exciting exclusive and interesting news which matters to you.

    Battleground Mobile India Goes Up for Pre-Registration in India

