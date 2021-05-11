Battlegrounds Mobile India Might Retain Sanhok Map

Earlier this month, Krafton brought a series of good news for PUBG India fans by announcing the arrival of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game developers made it clear to all the gaming enthusiasts in the country by changing the game title across all the social media handles and YouTube channel. PUBG Corp has also launched the official website for the game title. The release day of the game title is yet to be revealed by the company, but rumours have already started popping up on the internet, claiming that the developers are aiming for a June launch.

Battlegrounds Mobile India New Poster

Amid all leaks and rumours, the developers of Battlegrounds Mobile India has also started teasing some key features of the upcoming game title. According to the latest teaser shared on the official social media handle, the game will retain the popular Sanhok map from the PUBG Mobile. The map is known for its long grasses, which allow the players to ambush and take down the enemies. Sanhok is an ultimate map for the snipers who love to take headshot from a long distance on their enemies.

The company has shared a poster of the Battlegrounds Mobile India on its official Facebook handle, giving us a glimpse of the map, which was previously available on PUBG Mobile. The poster hints that the game will arrive with Sanhok’s Ban Tai area, and it could be the same 4×4 map. The poster image shows a similar map like Sanhok with full of greenery and forest; this will allow players to hide and take their best shots at the enemies. Besides, the poster didn’t reveal much about the upcoming map.

Last week, Krafton confirmed the logo of the game title, and it was suggested that it’s inspired by the Indian flag. The company also teased a 26-second long video teaser revealing some of the in-game elements, which include the level 3 helmet. The developers of the game seem to be very excited about the launch of the Battlegrounds Mobile India and considering that, we can expect that launch is imminent. It would be interesting to see what changes the developers are going to bring with the launch.