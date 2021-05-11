PS5, PS4 Controller Can Be Connected With Multiple Apple Products

By May 11th, 2021
  Technology News
    PS5 DualSense Controller

    Sony has extended the support of the PS Remote Play app to the DualSense controller of PlayStation 5 (PS5). Users can now connect their DualSense Controller with multiple Apple products, including Apple TV, iPad models, various iPods, iPhones, and Macs.

    For the unaware, the PS Remote Play allows users to play their games remotely on Macs, iOS, Android, and Windows devices. Until now, the functionality to play games remotely was limited to the PS4. But now, the company has extended the support of PS Remote Play to the DualSense controller of PS5 as well. The same was confirmed by Sony through a blog post.

    PS5 Users Can Play Games With DualSense Controller on iPhones and More

    First of all, it is important that the users are running the recent versions of OS released by Apple on their devices. For example, if it is an iPhone, users must be using the iOS 14.5 or later on their devices, and for Mac users, the device should be running on macOS Big Sur 11.3 or later.

    PS5 users can now connect their DualSense controller with different Apple products with the help of Bluetooth. This would enable users to play PS4 or PS5 games directly on their mobile or computers with the help of PS Remote Play.

    How to Connect PS5 DualSense Controller With Apple

    First of all, turn on the pairing mode on your DualSense controller by pressing and holding the ‘create’ button and pressing and holding the ‘PS’ button until the time the light bar starts blinking. Now, ensure that the device you are connecting with has Bluetooth turned on. You should be able to see the ‘DualSense’ controller on your Bluetooth list of nearby devices.

    Once you select the DualSense controller, the light bar on the controller will blink. You can then use the controller for playing games on Apple products leveraging the PS Remote Play app. Note that you can not pair the DualSense controller with multiple devices at the same time. If you want to connect the controller with a new device, you will have to disconnect it from the paired device and then follow the process again to connect with a new device.

    Reported By:Editor

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    PS5, PS4 Controller Can Be Connected With Multiple Apple Products

